Financial Review: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.50 -$11.30 million N/A N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 4.16 $13.39 million $2.45 10.78

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 3 0 2.09

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $31.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 20.65% 8.03% 0.74% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09%

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.