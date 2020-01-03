Financial Review: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 25.19% 8.89% 1.23% Riverview Financial 6.50% 5.75% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $827.35 million 3.75 $190.83 million $1.29 14.14 Riverview Financial $60.73 million 1.91 $10.86 million N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

