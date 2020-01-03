Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Hits $462.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 159.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 455.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $252,971.00 and $462.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

