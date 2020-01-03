First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,477 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 545,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,413,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $413,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,492,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 75,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $5,215,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

