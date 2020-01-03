First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 15,611 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.66% of First Financial Bancorp worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 24,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,355. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

