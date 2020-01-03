First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,288. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.28 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.95.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.