First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

