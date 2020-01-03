First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 396,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,773. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

