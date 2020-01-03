First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after buying an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

UTX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,083. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $153.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

