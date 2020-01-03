First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,416. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

