First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 2,691,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

