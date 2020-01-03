First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $324.44. 211,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.08 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.