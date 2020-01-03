First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.77. 5,744,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

