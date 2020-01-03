First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $34.13 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.