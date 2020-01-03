First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,340. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.07 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

