First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.