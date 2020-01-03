First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 33,709 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.06. 12,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

