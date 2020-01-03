First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 664 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.16. 72,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,578. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $295.38 and a 52 week high of $377.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.89.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

