First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 778 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 3.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,663,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.00. 39,761,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,387,453. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $243.67 and a 52 week high of $324.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

