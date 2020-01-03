First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 44,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

