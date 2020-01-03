Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,325,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,607. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

