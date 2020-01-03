Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FPRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. 7,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 525,070 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,969,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,782 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,617,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,270. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

