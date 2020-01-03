FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FleetCor Technologies worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.35.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

