FLETA (FLETA) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $2.74 million and $446,171.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,787,865 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

