Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Buys $19,950.00 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00.

Jerald K. Dittmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Jerald K. Dittmer bought 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00.

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.65. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

