FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $497,147.00 and $241.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

