FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,410. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

