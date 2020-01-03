FLO Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $8,429.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066077 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.