Flowchain (FLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00023333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $4,522.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

