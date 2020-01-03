FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.58. FMC reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,223,749,000 after buying an additional 146,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,052,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,243,000 after buying an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.