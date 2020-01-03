FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. FOAM has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $1,111.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,919,029 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

