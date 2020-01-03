Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

