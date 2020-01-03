Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 23,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 254,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.