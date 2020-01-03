Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce sales of $236.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.29 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $148.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $818.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.00 million to $827.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

