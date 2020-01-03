FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTSI. Cowen cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FTS International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

