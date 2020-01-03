FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market cap of $213.30 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023898 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.