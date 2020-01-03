FujiCoin (FJC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $181,649.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01802472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.02905573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00568967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00675953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060530 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00381181 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,474,360,944 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.