FujiCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $181,013.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01818501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.80 or 0.03015425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00683592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062581 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013744 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,475,533,453 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.