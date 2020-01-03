Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.67 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $201,671.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057752 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,328.39 or 0.99674741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00054751 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,839,302 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

