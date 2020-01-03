Function X Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $217,833.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001065 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,320.47 or 0.99751457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,930,653 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

