Fusion (FSN) Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $5.22 million and $1.61 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

