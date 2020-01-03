Fusion (FSN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Fusion has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000333 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,138.99 or 0.84325336 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

