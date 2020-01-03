FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Tops $371,614.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $371,614.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Cobinhood, COSS, IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, Allbit and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

