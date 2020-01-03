FY2019 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. South State has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in South State by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in South State by 25.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 204,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in South State by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in South State by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in South State by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

