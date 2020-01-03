FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.07 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

