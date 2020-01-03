FY2020 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

NYSE:KMX opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

