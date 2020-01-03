FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.25 per share for the year.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,952. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.