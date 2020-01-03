FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.66 on Friday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

