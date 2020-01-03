Game.com Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. Game.com has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official website for Game.com is game.com. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.