GameCredits Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,571.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $14,571.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, BitBay, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinrail and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

